In 1954, President Eisenhower signed a bill proclaiming November 11 as Veterans Day, calling on the nation to "solemnly remember the sacrifices of all those who fought so valiantly, on the seas, in the air, and on foreign shores, to preserve our heritage of freedom, and let us reconsecrate ourselves to the task of promoting an enduring peace so that their efforts shall not have been in vain."
In the nearly seven decades since, millions more Americans, including residents of Chaves County, have bravely taken up the call to protect and serve. This November 11, we will come together as a nation on Veterans Day to honor and celebrate these brave individuals who have served our country in uniform.
Now more than ever, our veterans and their families need our support. In a time when our country is divided on so many issues, we can all agree that these public servants who risked everything to protect our country and our way of life deserve our support and gratitude. That's why this year, Chaves County is joining the National Association of Counties (NACo) and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers (NACVSO) in launching Operation Green Light for Veterans, an initiative designed to shine a light on the service of our veterans.
Roughly 250,000 members transition out of the armed services each year. In the period following separation from the military, service members face the challenge of transitioning to a post-military civilian life. Tragically, evidence suggests that transitioning veterans are at higher risk for suicide, yet they often do not receive adequate support and resources. Veteran suicides have claimed over 30,000 lives since 2001 alone — four times more than the number of U.S. military personnel who died in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan.
As part of Operation Green Light for Veterans, Chaves County is illuminating the Chaves County Courthouse and the Chaves County Administration Building green for the month of November to remind the veterans and their families in our community that we are here for them. We encourage individuals and businesses to join us by changing one light bulb in the entryway of your house or business to a green bulb.
By shin ing a green light, you let veterans know that they are seen, appreciated and supported. While this event is focused on the month of November, we encourage individuals to continue to shine the light year-round.
This Veterans Day, join us in shining a light of hope and support. Join Operation Green Light and let's turn Chaves County green for our veterans.