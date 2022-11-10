On November 12, Roswell will be having a Veterans Day parade. This will be a tremendous opportunity to show the rest of the state that we stand for the flag, respect our veterans and believe in our country. As we watched the Fourth of July parade and the Fair parade, it was amazing to see citizens fill Main Street. We believe it is time to do the same for the Veterans Day parade. How often do we get a chance to see so many past and present veterans? To know that each and every one of them was willing to die so that we could have the freedoms we do is something that we can not take for granted. This is also a great learning experience for our kids. Before we go to the parade, let's sit down with them and tell them we have a duty as Americans. We stand for each and every American flag. We respect our veterans whether we believe in conflict or not. Some of these veterans will not be with us next year. Some have never been given the respect they deserve. Some have never been thanked. This is our chance. Let's take a few hours out of our lives and make America proud. Let's pack Main Street to show the real heroes we love them. — Hayden and Deborah Hill, Roswell