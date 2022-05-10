Joyful, Joyful. Yes, that’s how I feel and so must everyone who attended the Roswell Symphony’s celebration of the 50 years of Maestro John Farrer as music director. We were treated to Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony complete with a full orchestra, and the voices of the Roswell Symphony Chorus, the University of Texas-El Paso Chamber Singers and Alumni, with four professional soloists.
I am grateful to live in Roswell and to have the privilege of supporting our orchestra since 1976 when I moved home. What a treat.