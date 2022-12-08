What a success! The 41th Annual Holly-Day Magic Art and Craft Show ended in grand fashion, allowing us to make nearly $6,600.00 in contributions to the youth of our community. The youth organizations benefiting this year are The Assurance Home, First Tee of Southeastern New Mexico, Christian Outreach Ministries, Royal Family Kids Camp, ENMSF youth programs, and Roswell’s high schools.
The committee members of the Holly-Day Magic Art and Craft show would like to express our sincere gratitude to all whose generosity contributed to the success of the show. A special thank you goes to the artisans, artists and crafters who exhibited at the show and for providing an excellent array of creations. Roswell Daily Record Vision Editor, Christina Stock for publishing a great article on our event, Majestic Communications, Pecos Valley Broadcasting, Roswell Daily Record and Artesia Daily Press advertising staff for their care with our advertisements. And we thank the many organizations, businesses and individuals who so graciously supported our efforts in many ways, including: Becky and Galen Bock, ENMSF staff for their hard work, Enchanted Lands Storage, the property and business owners in Roswell and Artesia who allowed the placement of our signs, Southwest Printers LLC., Bubba’s Pit Stop, Eli’s Bistro, Karen Hendricks, High Mesa Kettle Corn, Roswell Security, New Mexico State Police, the volunteers who helped with the set-up and the running of the show, and the representatives from the First Tee Program and Assurance Home who assisted the vendors during set-up and take-down.