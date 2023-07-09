We (Utility Workers Union of America, UWUA) are writing on behalf of city of Roswell employees to urge City Council to substantially revise the final budget currently under review to provide for quality services for Roswell residents and a living wage for city workers.

The preliminary budget recently submitted by the City to the state Department of Finance and Administration proposes to eliminate city workers’ scheduled 2% step increase entirely, and to slash a previously-discussed 3% COLA increase to a meager 1%. Adopting this proposed budget would shortchange Roswell residents who deserve quality public services, insult hard-working Roswell employees, and continue to cripple the City’s ability to retain and recruit skilled workers.