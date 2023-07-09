We (Utility Workers Union of America, UWUA) are writing on behalf of city of Roswell employees to urge City Council to substantially revise the final budget currently under review to provide for quality services for Roswell residents and a living wage for city workers.
The preliminary budget recently submitted by the City to the state Department of Finance and Administration proposes to eliminate city workers’ scheduled 2% step increase entirely, and to slash a previously-discussed 3% COLA increase to a meager 1%. Adopting this proposed budget would shortchange Roswell residents who deserve quality public services, insult hard-working Roswell employees, and continue to cripple the City’s ability to retain and recruit skilled workers.
We therefore urge City Council to revise the final budget for FY 2023-24 to restore funding for employees’ step increases and to fully fund a minimum 3% COLA adjustment. We ask Council members to consider the following:
Roswell already pays its employees at least 7% less than other municipal workers in surrounding communities, according to a recent wage study commissioned by the City. The current budget proposal would push Roswell further behind, guaranteeing that city employees will continue to give up on Roswell to take better jobs elsewhere to support their families.
Indeed, many Roswell employees have already left their jobs with the City, while numerous current vacancies go unfilled. There are nearly 20 job vacancies in the blue-collar unit alone that the City cannot fill because of unreasonably low wages.
Certainly, raising starting pay for some employees is a good thing, but this does very little to help Roswell retain many veteran, skilled workers. The City’s budgeting staff previously advised the Council the actual cost of living rate with inflation is 8.7%, and yet the preliminary budget eliminates workers’ annual step increases and cuts COLA to a bare-bones 1%.
This failure to properly fund essential services for Roswell residents is irresponsible and unnecessary. The Finance Committee cut more than $2.6 million from projected gross receipts taxes that the City’s professional staff had estimated for the FY 2024 budget.
Apparently, the explanation for this is that GRT revenues might not be as strong as projected, and yet the Finance Committee pegged its reduced GRT projections at nearly $800,000 less than GRT receipts for FY 2021-22 – a year at the height of the pandemic when revenues fell substantially. In contrast, the City’s budgeting staff calculated their more reasonable GRT projections by annualizing current-year collections to date.
Moreover – as the DFA’s publication “Budgeting 101” makes clear – the state already requires municipalities to maintain a cash balance reserve of 1/12th of general fund expenditures to “maintain an adequate cash flow if there are shortfalls in gross receipts and property tax collections.” Roswell has already budgeted for this reserve, so there is no reason to cut city workers to the bone by unreasonably lowballing projected GRT revenues.
We therefore urge the Finance Committee and the City Council to revise the final budget to provide City workers with a fair COLA increase and to fully fund our step increases. We know first-hand the pain the Council’s austerity budgets impose on city workers and their families year after year, and yet the Council now proposes to make things so much worse.
We look forward to discussing these matters with you further. Please let us know if we can provide additional information concerning the urgent need to provide living wages for Roswell employees.
James Slevin, National President, UWUA
Rene Otero, President, UWUA Local 51
Editor’s Note: Copies of this letter were sent previously to city officials. It has since been revised by the authors and reprinted here with those revisions.