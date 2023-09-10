I feel the need to respond to your article, August 20, 2023, titled: “Report finds that agriculture uses 80% of NM’s fresh water.”

I will concede that between 75-85% of water consumption goes to agriculture production. It must be agreed that agriculture produces 100% of the food and fiber our great nation consumes, enjoys and exports. As typical of an out-of-state activist group calling for New Mexico to adopt to their way of thinking, they do not understand what we in agriculture do nor how we do it. Agriculture producers use water in the most efficient way possible and it varies by crop. We pay for that water so we use it judiciously, using only enough to produce the crop and save the balance. Some crops such as pecans require more water than say cotton or small grains, thus, the need for flood irrigation in pecans. In recent years some pecan growers have switched to sprinkler irrigation. Most alfalfa in N.M. is irrigated with pivot sprinklers, which is a more efficient method of applying water. Irrigation methods vary by crop.