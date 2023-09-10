I feel the need to respond to your article, August 20, 2023, titled: “Report finds that agriculture uses 80% of NM’s fresh water.”
I will concede that between 75-85% of water consumption goes to agriculture production. It must be agreed that agriculture produces 100% of the food and fiber our great nation consumes, enjoys and exports. As typical of an out-of-state activist group calling for New Mexico to adopt to their way of thinking, they do not understand what we in agriculture do nor how we do it. Agriculture producers use water in the most efficient way possible and it varies by crop. We pay for that water so we use it judiciously, using only enough to produce the crop and save the balance. Some crops such as pecans require more water than say cotton or small grains, thus, the need for flood irrigation in pecans. In recent years some pecan growers have switched to sprinkler irrigation. Most alfalfa in N.M. is irrigated with pivot sprinklers, which is a more efficient method of applying water. Irrigation methods vary by crop.
In 1969-1970 groundwater appropriators in the Pecos Valley were by court order required to install meters on each well and the user was limited to the amount of water they could pump in a 5-year accounting period. This required irrigators to become more efficient in order to continue producing high-quality crops. During the adjudication, almost 100% of the Pecos Valley was flood-irrigated.
Irrigators have since moved to 90% sprinkler irrigated while increasing the economic value of what is produced by eight-fold, all with no increase in water consumed by agriculture, from 1970 to today. This is a testament to the tenacity of agriculture producers to get the most out of their water, which is a private property right. Agricultural users are efficient, and they will continue to explore ways to be more efficient.
Agriculture in N.M. is amazingly productive. New Mexico producers are number one or two each year in pecan production. Our alfalfa is second to none and is highly desired by dairies and feedlots. The hay and corn produced goes to cattle via feedlots and to diaries. This consumption produces high-quality meat, cheese, milk and yogurt. This feeds a country that desires high-quality protein. Our onions are second to none, even the famed Vidalia Georgia onions. What can be said about our chile, who would want to dine without it? Not to mention the organic farms, local farmers markets and a new water user, the marijuana market.
Water use in N.M. is highly regulated. In 1970, the value of N.M. agriculture production was $97 million dollars, and in 2021 it was $3.44 billion dollars.
Another thing the activist group does not understand is hydrology. When crops are flood-irrigated, the water that the crop does not use reenters the aquifer or the river system. This is a benefit to all. We do not waste water. We take a very useful product and recycle part of what we use. Another public benefit is that thousands of migratory birds feed on crop residue. Farmers and ranchers put in stock waters in areas where there is no surface water, and wildlife flourish around these areas where none existed before.
Marketplace forces will dictate the future use of water, as they should with any industry. We do not need an activist group telling New Mexicans what to do. Nor do we need government intervention. We water managers know what we are doing. I would invite them to come to the Pecos Valley and we will gladly show them what we do and how we conserve.
My last comment is about the abundance that most Americans take for granted. We are truly blessed. No other country in the world enjoys what we do. We are food secure. The quickest way for civil unrest is to have food insecurity. For the food security that we enjoy, the American farmer and rancher need to be thanked.
Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District