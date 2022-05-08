Where’s the previous article highlighting Commissioner Dana’s outrage and upset when Republican Party Chair Steve Pearce moved their convention in May 2021 to Amarillo, Texas? He took a huge opportunity to create an economic impact to our struggling businesses during the pandemic and gave it to another state.
I’m just asking as the commissioner seems unduly upset a public figure is traveling out of state for her destination wedding. (Roswell Daily Record, April 22, 2022). Seems like “destination weddings” are a thing, are they not?
Seems you’d be upset the political business of your party was taken out of our beautiful state while nothing was done to help our economy during the pandemic. Wouldn’t you be more concerned for your constituents’ economic well-being, since you were already so upset with closures here?
Let’s all be clear, this is just a weak tactic of the GOP. Faux (fake) outrage to whip the base up. While they distract you over here, they don’t want you focused over there.
For instance: “A complaint filed this week with the Federal Election Commission alleges the executive director of the New Mexico Republican Party helped funnel $100,000 through a shell company to support Mark Moores during his failed bid for the U.S. House last year — a violation of campaign finance laws.” (Albuquerque Journal, April 22, 2022).
Or perhaps the RPNM doesn’t want you discussing allegations that last Dec. 14 five Republican electors signed certifications for the Republican candidate despite President Biden winning New Mexico by a margin of 100,000 votes. Perhaps you’re not to make note that two of those electors were subpoenaed to appear before the Congressional January 6 Commission.
Does any of this behavior outrage you? On balance, fake outrage over the previously postponed wedding of a public figure versus the undemocratic and questionable motives of the GOP is misplaced. You get three Pinocchio’s for insincerity and five eye-rolls for manufactured drama.