Among the the most enjoyable features of the Roswell Daily News are the historical articles by Janice Dunahoo. I've always enjoyed reading them and learning more about Roswell history. But I was taken aback by the photo that accompanied her article on July 16, 2023. Her article was well written but the accompanying photo was not of a B-29, as described, but of a B-36... a rear engine propeller bomber that replaced the B-29 following the WWII years. The B-36 was based at Walker AFB and was part of one of the Strategic Bombing Groups after the B-29 was retired. I was at Walker AFB in 1957 while taking exams for the US Air Force Academy and their continuous takeoffs and landings kept me awake all night long during my stay on the base. An experience I will never forget...
Jess Holmes