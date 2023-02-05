If you conceive it and believe it, you can achieve it. Words of wisdom from over 100 years ago by Napoleon Hill, author and founder of the Napoleon Hill Foundation, that remain applicable today.

Mr. Hill was a young reporter from Virginia who, in the fall of 1908, interviewed Andrew Carnegie and was later to say about the interview that “the hand of destiny reached out.” At that time Mr. Carnegie was the world’s richest man. Mr. Hill asked Mr. Carnegie what he attributed his phenomenal success to. The 73-year-old success story opened up quickly and shared his wisdom. Mr. Carnegie commented, “It’s a shame that each new generation must find the way to success by trial and error when the principles really are clear-cut.”