As the Fourth of July draws near, prepare to celebrate Juneteenth first. It’s a celebration of what’s right with the United States.
Juneteenth has for too long been an afterthought. A Gallup poll in 2021 found that 60% of Americans know “nothing at all” or only “a little bit” about Juneteenth.
Elementary schools should ensure all children understand Juneteenth, which celebrates our country’s rejection of slavery — an institution that continues around the globe.
The Fourth of July is and should remain a premier summer celebration. The holiday celebrates the liberation of 13 original colonies from the tyranny of British monarch King George III.
We would not have a genuine “Independence Day” on July 4 — one that makes sense to all Americans — without the events that led to Juneteenth.
We celebrate Juneteenth on June 19. On that day in 1865, Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger announced General Order No. 3. It enforced emancipation in Texas — the last Confederate state with institutionalized slavery.
Despite President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation to end slavery in 1863, portions of Texas and two Union border states — Delaware and Kentucky — continued holding slaves.
General Order No. 3 led to the enforcement of emancipation in all remaining slave enclaves.
Before our country took action to free all slaves, July 4 was nothing for Black people to celebrate. They weren’t independent in the least.
No one said it better than escaped slave and statesman Frederick Douglass. A famed orator, he was invited to speak on July 4 in his hometown of Rochester, New York, in 1852. Douglass spoke but refused to celebrate.
“The blessings in which you, this day, rejoice, are not enjoyed in common,” Douglass said. “The rich inheritance of justice, liberty, prosperity and independence, bequeathed by your fathers, is shared by you, not by me. The sunlight that brought life and healing to you, has brought stripes and death to me. This Fourth of July is yours, not mine. You may rejoice, I must mourn.”
Indeed. He appealed to decency and helped bring about change. Fourteen years later the last of his country’s slaves went free after anti-slavery Americans fought and died in a war that led to emancipation.
Only after the last slaves walked free was this a country that genuinely stood for independence.
Much of the world has refused to follow our lead.
As the land of the free, our country has everything to celebrate. We pursue color-blind freedom culturally, institutionally and by force of law.
Let’s celebrate independence this summer like never before. Start with Juneteenth, a holiday that makes July 4 a day we all may enjoy.