Keep Right Except To Pass

A driver outside Encino passes and ignores, the Keep Right Except To Pass sign on U.S. 285.

 Clarke Condé Photo

I have always wondered what people think when they see the signs on the highway. You can't miss them, they are all over the place. There can be no ambiguity in the message of one: Keep Right Except To Pass. Yet there are some people that go coasting on by, driving wherever they like down the highway in the left lane. What could they be thinking?

I'm not talking about the political road, I'm talking about the actual road. Highway driving around the state of New Mexico, that is. It isn’t a political issue. New Mexicans of all political stripes (I surmise solely from a quick survey of bumper stickers) blow right past the signs in a sinister fashion.