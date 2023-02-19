I have always wondered what people think when they see the signs on the highway. You can't miss them, they are all over the place. There can be no ambiguity in the message of one: Keep Right Except To Pass. Yet there are some people that go coasting on by, driving wherever they like down the highway in the left lane. What could they be thinking?
I'm not talking about the political road, I'm talking about the actual road. Highway driving around the state of New Mexico, that is. It isn’t a political issue. New Mexicans of all political stripes (I surmise solely from a quick survey of bumper stickers) blow right past the signs in a sinister fashion.
Maybe they think they are in an Eagle's song with the late Glen Frey riding shotgun. Maybe they imagine they are living life in the fast lane. Maybe their lack of regard for others when it comes to an orderly procession down the highway is due to an inflated sense of self, bolstered by a poor understanding of the lyrics of 70s soft-rock classics. Or maybe they aren't really thinking about what they are doing at all. The odds are it’s the latter.
It turns out there is no life in the fast lane for the simple fact that there is no actual fast lane. Perhaps metaphorically there may be, but literally there isn't, at least not on the highways in New Mexico. That left lane is only for passing other vehicles. It is not the place to express anyone's personal devil-may-care approach to life. Moreover, these left-lane hogs are screwing up the road for everyone else. Consider this:
Those driving in the left lane are rudely thumbing their noses at the general order on the highway. Left-lane hogs are in the wrong place all the time because they have no consideration for their fellow drivers. Most folks driving on New Mexico’s highways are just trying to get somewhere but when the left-lane hog comes around they have to deal with some inconsiderate driver in the way. Talk about rude.
The left lane is for passing. If there is a left-lane hog there, regular drivers can’t pass and they can’t get over when someone is on the shoulder. If you’ve ever had the opportunity to stand on the shoulder of a New Mexico highway when a big truck goes by at 80 MPH, I think you will agree that you would rather have a bit more distance between yourself and that truck.
It's not a suggestion, it's a law. That's why they put up the signs.
We are fortunate to have decent, often dry, highways that work pretty well at getting us around the state, if we can just avoid running into each other. Being considerate of others on the road is an easy way to increase the likelihood that we do just that. For the record, "The Fast Lane" is simply a figment of the late, great Glenn Frey's imagination. Do yourself, and everyone else on the road a favor, just keep right unless you are actually passing and, of course, "take it easy.”
Clarke Condé is the editor of the Roswell Daily Record. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.