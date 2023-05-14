SILVER CITY — The New Mexico Legislature and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham delivered major victories for children and families during their 2023 meeting. We are reversing trends that pushed New Mexico toward the bottom of key national rankings for decades, and we have more work to do. New tax measures add more than 200,000 modest- and low-income families who now will be able to claim a larger credit of up to $600 per child, benefiting 350,000 children. The governor’s priority of ensuring all students in our public schools be offered a healthy breakfast and lunch free of charge will lessen child food insecurity.

Rebates to taxpayers of $500 for single and $1,000 for married individuals will be a boost for children in the lowest earning families. Substantial funding increases for childcare assistance, free pre-K education for 3- and 4-year-olds and home visiting for families who are pregnant or have kids under age 5 all will improve overall child well-being across our state.