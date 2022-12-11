ALBUQUERQUE — Losers, rejoice; in a move sure to be celebrated by the worst men you know, Elon Musk completed his long-threatened acquisition of the social media platform Twitter on Oct. 27, bringing with it changes that have prompted many users and staff members to finally call it quits. Verification overhaul, content moderation changes and more are all on the table and have already altered user experience nearly beyond repair. With Twitter going through rapid change, now is the time to leave it behind for good and move on to greener, less awful pastures.

Founded in 2006, Twitter has played a key role in forming the language and communication of the internet age. On top of journalists, politicians and business leaders using the platform to communicate directly with their audiences (for better or for worse), Twitter also provided a medium through which much of internet culture and humor would be derived in the years to follow. As a result, Twitter has irrevocably altered our informational landscape, and if it falls out of use, the cultural effect will far outweigh simple replacement.