Out of the shadows

Somewhere around seven or eight o’clock on a Thursday night Pastor Tom Blake got a phone call. It seems half a dozen adults and a couple of children were standing outside the Roswell Police Station with little more than the clothes on their backs and the piece of paper they had been given by Homeland Security. The day before they had been northbound, as they had been for quite a while, with more hopes than concrete plans. Now they were standing outside a police station in a place they never intended to be with nowhere to go as the temperature was headed south. Someone thought to call Pastor Blake. He, with the help of others in the community, stepped up to help and found temporary shelter for these folks. It’s hard to say what will happen to them next.
Leaving to others every bit of the arguments about why people are where others think they should not be, as well as those opinions about what exactly to do about it, in speaking with Pastor Blake, it became clear to me that Roswell currently has its hands full with people that don’t have secure housing. In the shadows and shadowy places of this city, some folks do their best to find shelter, often with the help of an already strained group of dedicated members of the community. As Pastor Blake asked me to consider — Is the rest of the community willing to do more when there are more here that need help?