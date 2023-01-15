There comes a time at some point during the week when I get to leave the editor’s desk and drive down to the Roswell Animal Shelter, my old camera bag strap fitting comfortably into the groove worn into my shoulder from years of, well, shouldering my camera bag as a newspaper photographer. There I get to take a few pictures for our Sunday Pets of the Week feature.

It’s a welcome break for me, getting away from a computer and trying to get a decent photo of a dog and a cat. I’m not sure the same can be said for the pets. They tend to be a little scared. They can’t correlate their brief respite from their cages and my photos with an increased likelihood they will find a forever home, but I can.