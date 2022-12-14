LAS VEGAS — It seems as if New Mexicans cannot catch a break. We have gone from the financial hardships of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to an almost inevitable recession. It is now more important than ever to educate taxpayers on options available to them to maximize their annual take-home pay.

Taxes are complicated. To begin simplifying them, policymakers should consider simplifying the tax structure and minimizing pyramid taxation to support the success of small businesses. In addition, policymakers should consider the issue of tax continuity, so taxpayers can take a strategic approach and better plan their family and small business budgets.