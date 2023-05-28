This Memorial Day, millions of American families will take time to honor the memory of the men and women who lost their lives fighting in the nation’s wars. It can be a somber time for veterans who made it home and also for their families.
Unfortunately, outside of this day, too many veterans are having their lives destroyed because of addiction. Many other veterans have lost their lives from a drug overdose or suicide, and countless others struggle with mental health disorders.
In New Mexico, there are over 140,000 veterans, most of whom are wartime veterans. According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, over 3.9 million veterans have a substance use disorder or mental illness.
Moreover, substance use disorders significantly increased suicidality among veterans ages 18 and older. Suicidal thoughts and behaviors are also common among veterans ages 18 to 49. Too many veterans battle suicide ideation in silence.
“Early intervention saves lives, yet it can be challenging for families and friends to know what to do or say,” said Michael Leach of Addicted.org.
There is no simple answer to the question of why veterans struggle with drug and alcohol addiction. However, there are many causative factors. Many veterans struggle with adjusting to civilian life. They may experience financial hardships, difficulty accessing benefits and difficulty accessing employment.
Veterans are also at a higher risk of developing mental and emotional health concerns. This can also be compounded by physical injury or chronic pain. Untreated trauma, for example, can impact every aspect of life. All of this combined or one factor can lead to drug and alcohol use.
Additionally, veterans often face barriers when accessing help. This could be the cost or gaps in health insurance. Stigma is still a problem regarding mental health and substance use disorders. Inadequate funding is a concern for many communities.
Outside of the standard help provided by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the VA facility locator, other support options include:
· The New Mexico Department of Veterans Services provides an array of services for veterans and their families;
· The Veterans Integration Center is a non-profit organization helping veterans and their families;
· Helpful hotlines include the Veterans Crisis Line, 1-800-273-8255, and the Lifeline for Vets, 1-888-777-4443;
· SAMHSA provides an extensive treatment facility locator where veterans can find specific options for substance use and mental health treatment.
Families also play an essential role when supporting their loved ones who are battling addiction. It’s okay to speak to them openly and honestly about their drug or alcohol use. Help them find treatment, intervene and take steps to get them to help. Be patient and show compassion for what they are going through.
It takes families and communities to come together to help veterans who are struggling with substance use disorders. Without help, it becomes progressively worse. It’s never too late to offer a helping hand.
Veronica Raussin is a Community Outreach Coordinator for Addicted.org, passionate about spreading awareness of the risks and dangers of alcohol and drug use. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.
