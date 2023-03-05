Surprise! Something is on fire.

An abundance of caution when it comes to controlled burns in New Mexico includes letting the newspaper know ahead of time that you are going to have one. 

 Clarke Condé Photo

One of my least favorite surprises is finding out that something is on fire that I didn’t expect to be on fire.

Take Monday for instance, when a reporter came into the newsroom asking around if anyone knew what was on fire east of town. No one did. I took it upon myself to find out what was burning. So I jumped in the truck and set out towards a pillar of smoke on the horizon.