Surprise! Something is on fire.

One of my least favorite surprises is finding out that something is on fire that I didn’t expect to be on fire.
Take Monday for instance, when a reporter came into the newsroom asking around if anyone knew what was on fire east of town. No one did. I took it upon myself to find out what was burning. So I jumped in the truck and set out towards a pillar of smoke on the horizon.
It turns out someone set a controlled burn out at Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge without bothering to tell anyone, well, at least not anyone at the newspaper. In subsequent conversations with people at Bitter Lake, I tried to impress upon them that seeing a fire on the horizon might cause people, myself included, to think there was a problem. Picking up the phone, I suggested, and calling the newspaper prior to starting a fire might go a long way toward avoiding panic. It just didn’t occur to me that an impromptu controlled burn would even happen out there, especially given the 84 mph winds we had the day before. Yet there it was. Surprise!
Folks in New Mexico are understandably a little on edge about controlled burns, probably because of the one last year that got out of control and turned into the largest wildfire in state history.
For the record, I recognize the importance of controlled burns and I also recognize that they are usually conducted with appropriate safety measures in place. That said, I think at least for a little while we may want to approach these things with an abundance of caution. That includes keeping the public informed. Fortunately, newspapers are pretty good at that here and around the state, if we know ahead of time.
Maybe next time, just pick up the phone.
Clarke Condé is the editor of the Roswell Daily Record. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.