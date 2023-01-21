There are three thieves who will rob you of every minute of your life that they can. They will pickpocket you every opportunity they have. What is neat about this is that you don’t have to be robbed! You get to choose whether or not you will let these thieves take from you and lower your quality of life.

For many years I attended a conference each October in Atlanta called Catalyst. Over two days we would hear from about a dozen speakers. One of the speakers, pastor and author Andy Stanley, spoke on the three imposters who seek to steal your passion, kill your vision, and destroy what you are all about in this world. He shared that these three enemies always take from you.