New Mexico is ahead of many states in its efforts to ensure the transferability of courses from community colleges to other campuses in the state. A recent Associated Press article decrying the lack of transferability in states like California and New York only makes the work done by the New Mexico Higher Education Department shine. While the article entitled “A Waste of Time” and others like it claim students in other states have to retake courses they already passed at community colleges when they transfer to four-year institutions, New Mexico’s colleges and universities have agreed to accept each other’s 1000 and 2000 lower level courses that have common numbers and titles.

Leaders from New Mexico higher education institutions worked for four years to determine general education courses standards and to develop a common numbering system that applies to lower level courses across the state. Faculty from community colleges and four-year institutions met to discuss and debate required course outcomes for each course with a common number. To use the common course numbers, syllabi for each course were reviewed and approved by a state task force that included faculty members and higher education administrators. Faculty and administrators from ENMU Roswell were actively involved in this process.