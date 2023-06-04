New Mexico is ahead of many states in its efforts to ensure the transferability of courses from community colleges to other campuses in the state. A recent Associated Press article decrying the lack of transferability in states like California and New York only makes the work done by the New Mexico Higher Education Department shine. While the article entitled “A Waste of Time” and others like it claim students in other states have to retake courses they already passed at community colleges when they transfer to four-year institutions, New Mexico’s colleges and universities have agreed to accept each other’s 1000 and 2000 lower level courses that have common numbers and titles.
Leaders from New Mexico higher education institutions worked for four years to determine general education courses standards and to develop a common numbering system that applies to lower level courses across the state. Faculty from community colleges and four-year institutions met to discuss and debate required course outcomes for each course with a common number. To use the common course numbers, syllabi for each course were reviewed and approved by a state task force that included faculty members and higher education administrators. Faculty and administrators from ENMU Roswell were actively involved in this process.
As a result of this work, Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell (ENMU-R) freshman and sophomore level college courses will transfer to other New Mexico colleges and universities that offer a course with the same number and title. All the New Mexico Higher Education Department Common Course Numbering System courses are listed at ccns.nmhed.us/. This list provides students, teachers, counselors, advisors, and students’ family members information on courses at each institution that meet the common course numbering system requirements. Advisors and counselors are available to work with students to ensure the transferability of chosen coursework. In fact, ENMU Roswell’s One-Stop Center is designed to simplify and streamline the enrollment process for all students.
In a press release dated July 7, 2021, Stephanie M. Rodriguez, Higher Education Department Cabinet Secretary reassured New Mexico students and their families that “general education courses completed by students at state public colleges and universities will now satisfy general education requirements at any other New Mexico public institution to which a student may transfer”. In addition to the general education courses, our state continues to refine the common course numbering system to ease the transfer process for students moving from a community college to a university granting bachelor's degrees.
ENMU-Roswell collaborates with Chaves County school districts to help students, counselors, teachers, and family members make the best decisions about the optimal pathways for transferable coursework. Our advisors encourage students to carefully choose the courses that will transfer most efficiently to four-year institutions.
Chaves County students and their parents can be assured courses taken at ENMU-Roswell with four letters and four numbers, such as Composition 1, ENGL 1110, will transfer throughout the state higher education system, whether the courses are taken as dual credit or as part of an associate degree. We are here to serve our community and take pride in helping students at all levels of their educational journey, from high school through certificates, associate degrees, and transfer to four-year institutions to complete their bachelor's degrees and beyond.
Annemarie Oldfield is the vice president of Academic and Student Services at ENMU-R. Shawn Powell is the president ENMU-R. The views expressed in this column are those of the authors