SANTA ROSA — Is anyone surprised that Donald Trump would announce his candidacy for President? After all, he needs to run.
It might help keep prosecutors at bay. The investigations surrounding him seem to be closer to indictments, but now that he’s a candidate again, he can claim that his troubles are all just politics. That’s nonsense, but some will actually believe him anyway.
Some think that’s why he announced so early, despite the dismal showing his candidates had just a few days before. He wants to keep the wolves away from the door.
Or, maybe he just needs the money. He’s constantly hitting up his supporters for contributions, and the more he can agitate, the more his base will take the bait. Don’t be fooled, Trump’s financial empire is little more than a house of cards, so he might just be trying to keep the campaign money flowing.
The momentum, however, is against Trump now. Ron DeSantis is a worthy Republican who is both ruthless and smart, and he’ll give The Donald a run for his money. And others, smelling blood after the thumping Trump’s candidates got on Nov. 8, will likely jump into the fray. And this time, Trump won’t be able to play as much offense, he’ll have to defend a record that includes two impeachments and an election loss. Even for his once-loyal supporters, his history of divisiveness might just be too much to bear any longer.
Let’s remember that Trump has never won an election cycle hands-down. In 2016, when he was elected President, he won the electoral college but not the popular vote; and in the 2018 midterms, he retained the Senate but lost the House. Then, in 2020, he lost both the popular vote and the electoral vote. No wonder he’s anti-democracy.
In 2022, he imposed his self-serving agenda into the midterm elections by doling out endorsements like gold stars to anyone willing to back his Big Lie, and that proved mostly toxic for both the candidates and the overall Republicans Party.
We’ll see how far you gets in 2024. If he loses, he won’t admit it, but what fool would believe him yet again? Certainly not the majority of Americans, who never really liked him in the first place.
More likely, America will just move on without him.