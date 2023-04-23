Congress and the Department of Defense are moving closer to hearings for military witnesses to testify to events and evidence relating to unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP). For those surprised and/or confused by the recent government attention paid to this phenomenon, some background might be helpful.

Five years to the month after the extraordinary events of July 1947 in Roswell, New Mexico, President Harry Truman made a decision that would alter the course of the 20th century like no other. The premature press release from the Roswell Army Air Field, confirming the acquisition of a flying disk, had been corrected. The craft wreckage and non-human bodies were recovered and sequestered. By July of 1952, Roswell had faded into history, and the government was free to address the obvious national security and technology implications in deepest secrecy free of public nuisance. However, awareness of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) was growing, and that license was about to be revoked.