The elderly couple was driving down the country road in their old pickup truck when they saw a young couple in a shiny new pickup coming towards them from the other direction. The young man was driving and the young lady was sitting right next to him, almost in his lap. He had his left hand on the steering wheel and his right arm was behind her neck resting on her shoulder. She was looking at her man with adoration, giving him all of the attention that any young lady could possibly give.

As the two pickup trucks passed, the elderly lady looked at her husband of fifty years from across the front seat and with a grin said, “Would you look at that! Do you remember when we used to travel like that?” He turned his head and looked at her somewhat uncomfortable and unsure just how to respond. Then he smiled and said, “I haven’t moved!”