I don’t know how old I will live to be. My life came very close to being cut short four years ago last month. The odds of me living through my circumstances at that time were not that great. But I am still here and God has more for me to do.

Regardless of anything that may have happened to me in the past or that could happen to me in the future, I have today and I have the minutes I am writing right now. I can’t change one minute that has happened in my past nor can I live right now a single minute somewhere in my future.