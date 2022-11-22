LAS VEGAS — We just wrapped up one of the most contentious election cycles in state history. For months, we suffered through a constant barrage of attack ads from incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti. The combatants spent millions of dollars on their campaigns and brought in high-profile national figures to help make their cases. In the end, Lujan Grisham emerged victorious, winning by 6% over Ronchetti. Now, the real work begins. New Mexicans put their faith in Lujan Grisham to make good use of her second term in office. What will she do with it?
Immediately following her victory, Lujan Grisham continued to take shots at her challenger, who pushed her far more than Steve Pearce did four years ago, when she won by 15%. In her victory speech, she said, “If it seems like we were taking a minute or two or 10, it’s because I was backstage checking the weather. Talking about the weather isn’t my specialty … but does anyone want to hear tomorrow’s forecast?” she asked, “Four more years.”
Her attitude toward Ronchetti became more combative as the race evolved, as he continually questioned her handling of every state issue, from violent crime, to the economy, to the state’s abysmal education scores. At every turn, she said she had a plan to turn the state around, and said Ronchetti wouldn’t even know where to begin in making meaningful change for the state’s citizens. Well, now is her time to prove it.
Her first term as governor was anything but smooth. Two years into the term, the COVID-19 pandemic struck, paralyzing the state’s economy and education system as everything paused. She was one of the most aggressive governors in the early going in shutting everything down, earning her national praise and brief consideration for a cabinet position under President Joe Biden. Though that hype died down quickly, the challenges facing the state only worsened.
Lujan Grisham sent out rebate checks to state citizens in an attempt to help stimulate the economy, but that proved to just be a temporary solution. While her administration hypes the “lowest unemployment rate” in the state in years, it is still one of the current highest in the country, and that will have to be addressed in the next four years.
New Mexico also ranks as one of the most violent states in the country per capita, with a crime rate out of control. This past year, Lujan Grisham attempted to pass a bill through the legislature to keep “violent criminals” locked up easier before they go to trial, but she was unsuccessful. Throughout her campaign, she promised the state would be tougher on violent crime moving forward, and that needs to be the case. Now she has the chance to prove it.
In education, New Mexico remains at the bottom of the barrel, with test scores showing the lowest proficiency in math and reading across the 50 states. This past year, Lujan Grisham attempted to begin fixing that problem by increasing teacher salaries statewide. More has to be done if we ever hope to climb up the ladder. We have a lot of catching up to do after the time lost to the pandemic. Other states seemed to have found solutions to get back on track. Now it’s our turn.
New Mexicans put their faith in Lujan Grisham, and really the entire Democratic Party, to turn around the state’s issues. Now it’s their turn to prove they made the right decision. With any luck, this term won’t be plagued by the same catastrophic events the last one was. There are no more excuses. We need to see progress in all areas. The state looked at the forecast for the next four years and thought Lujan Grisham had the best chance to make a real difference. When we look out the window in four years, will we see the sunshine that was promised, or a rainstorm we aren’t prepared for? We will have to wait and see.