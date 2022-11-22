LAS VEGAS — We just wrapped up one of the most contentious election cycles in state history. For months, we suffered through a constant barrage of attack ads from incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti. The combatants spent millions of dollars on their campaigns and brought in high-profile national figures to help make their cases. In the end, Lujan Grisham emerged victorious, winning by 6% over Ronchetti. Now, the real work begins. New Mexicans put their faith in Lujan Grisham to make good use of her second term in office. What will she do with it?

Immediately following her victory, Lujan Grisham continued to take shots at her challenger, who pushed her far more than Steve Pearce did four years ago, when she won by 15%. In her victory speech, she said, “If it seems like we were taking a minute or two or 10, it’s because I was backstage checking the weather. Talking about the weather isn’t my specialty … but does anyone want to hear tomorrow’s forecast?” she asked, “Four more years.”