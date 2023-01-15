There comes a time at some point during the week when I get to leave the editor’s desk and drive down to the Roswell Animal Shelter, my old camera bag strap fitting comfortably into the groove worn into my shoulder from years of, well, shouldering my camera bag as a newspaper photographer. There I get to take a few pictures for our Sunday Pets of the Week feature.
It’s a welcome break for me, getting away from a computer and trying to get a decent photo of a dog and a cat. I’m not sure the same can be said for the pets. They tend to be a little scared. They can’t correlate their brief respite from their cages and my photos with an increased likelihood they will find a forever home, but I can.
The staff is always busy, but helpful. A woman at the desk calls over the intercom something like “Dog 13 to the lobby for a photo” and soon after “Dog 13” comes through the door led by a shelter worker. As I wait for my dog of the week, I make a point to check the bulletin board where people post fliers with lost, and occasionally found, pets. It’s always overflowing with so much sadness.
Roswell is not an easy place to be an animal. Recently, after a pack of dogs breached the fence at the zoo and killed four zoo animals, I drove over to the closed zoo to have a look at the fence. En route I saw other off-leash dogs running around in the street. It is so common in Roswell that I’m not sure I would have noticed had I not been on the lookout for a particular set of dogs related to the zoo killings. Somewhere in that casual acceptance of dogs on the loose is where a major problem lies.
You can tell a lot about a person by how they treat animals, and in the aggregate, you can tell a lot about a society by how they do the same. Having dogs roaming the streets on the regular does not reflect well on Roswell. Having a shelter routinely at capacity does not reflect well on Roswell. And certainly not being able to keep animals within the zoo safe from roaming dogs does not reflect well on Roswell.
Doing better starts with each of us asking ourselves some very basic questions before getting a dog. Will I be able to keep my dog out of the road? Will I be able to keep my dog out of the shelter? Will I be able to keep my dog out of the zoo?
While it seems pretty basic, clearly it’s not being done. Dogs are not wild animals. Humans domesticated them, and in doing so, we became responsible for their actions.
Owning a dog is a lifetime commitment, the dog’s life that is. As a dog owner, you owe it not only to the dog, but to other people not to have to deal with your dog on the loose. By all means take a look at some of the dogs we feature each week in the newspaper and consider bringing one into your home, but pause and think if your home will truly be the forever home that they deserve. Then think about how exactly you will keep them there.
Clarke Condé is the editor of the Roswell Daily Record. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.