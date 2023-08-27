Since 2017 and my old “New York Skies” newspaper column, my wife Linda Miller Costa and I have become nationally known for our UFO/UAP statistics analysis work. To date, we have published fifty-two books about UFO/UAP sighting report statistics. Two national statistics books: UFO Sightings Desk Reference: United States of America 2001-2015 and UFO Sightings Desk Reference: United States of America 2001-2020. Both of these books dealt with national sighting report statistics, with individual state details down to the county level for each state. No anecdotal sighting report stories, just the cold hard numbers about the scale of UFO sighting reports for all fifty states.
Nationally, our statistics are based on 167,632 eyewitness UFO/UAP reports from the combined databases of MUFON and NUFORC covering the period 2001-2020. On average in the USA, UFO/UAP reports amount to about eighty-four-hundred per year, seven hundred per month, one hundred-sixty-one per week, and about twenty-three per day nationally.
But UFO/UAP aficionados demanded that we publish our data with resolution down to the zip code and hamlet level. During the COVID years of 2020 and 2021 with nothing better to do, we designed fifty individual state statistics books with the greatly desired local level detail. That collection of books was released in the 4th quarter of 2022 as “The UFO Scholar State Statistics Series” these books are available on Amazon and each book is named for its state. For example: “UFOs in New Mexico and Where to Find Them.” Our objective with publishing this state statistics series was to put the truth about the scale of each state’s UFO/UAP activity in the hands of the average citizen. Something that can be shared between relatives, friends and colleagues. In a very real sense, it’s a form of “Grass Roots Disclosure.”
While we’re on the topic of New Mexico, let’s talk about the UFO/UAP tourist highlights for the “Land of Enchantment.”
New Mexico is well known in UFO lore for the events of the UFO Crash in 1947. In addition, the first newspaper to report the story to the national and world news wires was the Roswell Daily Record.
In terms of 21st century numbers, from 2001-2020, New Mexico ranked #28 nationally for UFO sighting reports. New Mexico civilian eyewitnesses filed UFO sighting reports from all of thirty-three Counties, and from two-hundred-forty-three of the state’s three-hundred-forty-eight municipalities, towns, villages and other locations. As well as from one-hundred-ninety-seven of the state’s three-hundred and sixty-eight Zip codes totaling 2112 eyewitness UFO sighting reports.
New Mexico, over the twenty years 2001 through 2020, averaged one-hundred-five reports per year. About nine per month, and about two per week. The peak year 21st century years was in 2014 when the state reported one-hundred-ninety-nine sightings.
New Mexico Counties with ninety or more sighting reports in the 21 year period are: Bernalillo County with five-hundred-fifty-six, Santa Fe County with two hundred-twenty-one, Dona Ana County with one-hundred-sixty-three, Sandoval County with one-hundred-seventeen and of course Chaves County with ninety-one.
The New Mexico cities with eighty or more sighting reports are: Albuquerque with five-hundred-forty-one, Santa Fe with one-hundred-eight-two, Las Cruces with one-hundred-thirty and Roswell with eighty-eight.
Looking at the broad cumulative view of twenty years in New Mexico, September is the peak month for sighting in the state. Saturday is the peak day of the week for sighting reports, during the hours between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.
On first glance, the sighting report clusters give the appearance to be in the more heavily populated counties and downtowns in the cities, the common theory of more eyes on the sky. The data says that the bulk of the sighting reports in any location actually occur during the hours between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., 68%-75% in essence during leisure time hours. Those sighting reports are in the Suburbs, the bedroom communities, the unincorporated communities further out and the rural communities.
