Cheryl Costa

Since 2017 and my old “New York Skies” newspaper column, my wife Linda Miller Costa and I have become nationally known for our UFO/UAP statistics analysis work. To date, we have published fifty-two books about UFO/UAP sighting report statistics. Two national statistics books: UFO Sightings Desk Reference: United States of America 2001-2015 and UFO Sightings Desk Reference: United States of America 2001-2020. Both of these books dealt with national sighting report statistics, with individual state details down to the county level for each state. No anecdotal sighting report stories, just the cold hard numbers about the scale of UFO sighting reports for all fifty states.

Nationally, our statistics are based on 167,632 eyewitness UFO/UAP reports from the combined databases of MUFON and NUFORC covering the period 2001-2020. On average in the USA, UFO/UAP reports amount to about eighty-four-hundred per year, seven hundred per month, one hundred-sixty-one per week, and about twenty-three per day nationally.