ALBUQUERQUE — On Dec. 5, the Albuquerque City Council passed an ordinance on a 5-4 vote to effectively stop zoning privileges and new proposals for the creation of safe outdoor spaces, an initiative to create dedicated spaces for the unhoused to temporarily stay at and receive social service support.
The Integrated Development Ordinance determines land use and establishes zoning regulations in the city of Albuquerque. This passage would remove all reference of safe outdoor spaces from the IDO, stopping future development of SOS in the city, though the two SOS that have already been approved and the three pending approval will still move forward.
Councilor Brook Bassan, the sponsor of the ordinance, said that this legislation came in response to community backlash over SOS.
Councilor Dan Lewis said that organizations and neighborhood associations across his district widely oppose safe outdoor spaces.
Several community members also raised concern over sweeps conducted by law enforcement of homeless encampments, which would seemingly be alleviated by the SOS program.
The same 5-4 vote consisted of the same councilors on either side during the last two major decisions on safe outdoor spaces on Sept. 7 and Oct. 12, both attempting to overturn vetoes for ordinances to cut funding for SOS.