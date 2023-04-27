TUCUMCARI — The director of this city’s economic development arm said during a city commission work session that no reports on a state grant program for small businesses have been produced since at least 2018, and he wondered whether those funds were being used for their intended purposes.
Tucumcari’s city manager, however, said after the meeting she wasn’t worried about the possible misuse of those funds and regularly reported that fund’s balance since being hired in August. She also planned to give a more complete report at the economic development group’s next meeting.
Patrick Vanderpool, executive director of the Greater Tucumcari Economic Development Corp., laid out the local history of the state’s Local Economic Development Act that provides grant funding to small businesses.
Vanderpool wasn’t on the commission’s work session agenda but was prompted to give a report after city manager Paula Chacon reported during a previous meeting that an entity may want to move into a broom factory building occupied by another tenant, Glenn Lubera of 3D Shovel and 3D Broom. Chacon had said Lubera wasn’t complying with the city’s LEDA agreement from 2016.