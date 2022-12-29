LAS VEGAS — Two trials for murders that took place in 2021 are set to take place in early January 2023, in two different counties.
The first is the case against Joaquin Sanchez, who is accused of shooting and killing his West Las Vegas classmate Joshua Vigil at a New Year’s party last year.
The other is the case against David Griego, who is accused of killing his neighbor John Serna in September 2021.
Both cases involve charges of second-degree murder, and the trials will take place the week of Jan. 9.
Sanchez is set to go on trial in Guadalupe County, where his trial was moved after District Court Judge Michael Aragon agreed with his defense attorney that holding the trial in San Miguel County would make it difficult to find impartial jurors.
The extensive media coverage the case has attracted, as well as a billboard honoring Vigil, the shooting victim, played roles in that decision.
Griego is set to go on trial in San Miguel County, after the case was moved away from Mora County for fears of not being able to provide him with a fair and impartial jury.