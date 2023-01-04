LORDSBURG — This city was notified recently that it will be the recipient of a $502,979 Regional Recreation Centers/ Quality of Life grant. According to Mayor Glenda Greene, this funding will be used to purchase new playground equipment for Short Park.
School Equipment Inc. will install the new equipment, which will include spinning seats, a fly around, three shaded swing bays, a conga and a rubberized base.
Grant agreements will be issued in January.
The grant is administrated by the state Department of Finance and Administration. A total of $45 million is available to communities statewide to plan, design, furnish/equip and construct recreational projects.
This federal funding exists to improve the quality of life for New Mexico residents by creating new or expanding existing regional recreational facilities. These recreational facilities are defined as any project that will contribute to the quality of life for regional residents.
Some examples of these recreational facilities could be a community center, skatepark, rodeo grounds, picnic shelters, or structures that enhance public based recreational activities.