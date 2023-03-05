ESPAÑOLA — The city parks foreman was charged with one count of embezzlement and two counts of larceny Feb. 20 for allegedly stealing scrap metal and copper wiring from the city’s own commercial scrap-metal operation, according to court records.
Española Police filed the felony charges against Española Parks Foreman Benancio Martinez, 53, after City Manager Jordan Yutzy and city Human Resources Director Sally Baxter met with police Feb. 6 and said they were looking into employee theft involving Martinez, a criminal complaint shows.
Baxter said the city learned of Martinez’s thefts on Jan. 26 during their investigation into a separate incident: the unreported crash of a city vehicle. In the crash case, Española Parks Service Worker Santiago Terrazas “had driven a city vehicle and damaged it without reporting,” the complaint states.
When city administrators spoke with Terrazas, he told them he knew of “another employee that was stealing scrap metal and copper wire from a job site while they were working,” according to the records.
“Mr. Terrazas stated that while they were at the Carter Ranch in Española, he observed Benancio Martinez take copper wire and scrap metal from a work site,” police wrote in the complaint.