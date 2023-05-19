TUCUMCARI — At least two Tucumcari city commissioners said during a work session they wanted to give at least $1-an-hour raises to employees during the next fiscal year.
Commissioners held the session to discuss the fiscal-year 2024 budget. The commission scheduled another work session for May 23, which is when city manager Paula Chacon said she would have more solid financial data after meeting with all city department heads.
City finance director Rachelle Arias told commissioners the city’s coffers were looking “pretty favorable” through 10 months of the current fiscal year, including a surplus of about $1 million.
Mayor Ralph Moya said the city’s revenue “looks good” but cautioned “we don’t want to be where we were three or four years ago” when a cash crunch prompted layoffs.
Commissioner Mike Cherry said he was inclined to recommend a $1-an-hour pay increase for lower-paid city employees instead of percentage increases.
Commissioner Christopher Arias agreed $1-an-hour raises were “a bare minimum.” Rachelle Arias estimated such a pay hike would lead to a $200,000 increase in the city’s annual $5.5 million payroll.