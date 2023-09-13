SANTA ROSA — The city’s police department has moved to the old National Guard Armory at 1077 State Highway 91, while dispatch will remain at city hall for the time being.
“The new space gives the officers room to do their jobs more efficiently,” Capt. Ernesto Pacheco, ranking officer of the Santa Rosa Police Department, said.
Officers and administration are already working out of the new location.
The previous location on the south side of the Rita F. Sanchez City/County Government Complex (aka, city hall) “had them crammed into such a small space that it was almost impossible for them to do their jobs,” Pacheco said. “Now they can get their work done quicker and are able to handle crime-response more effectively.”
As the former National Guard armory, the building is well suited for law enforcement. The room that had stored weapons for the Guard was built to be secure and will be used as the new evidence locker, Pacheco said, while two conference rooms offer potential for a variety of gatherings.
“The sally port in the back will serve as a disembarkment point for prisoners to be taken into a holding cell without prying eyes compromising their dignity,” Pacheco said. New holding cells are waiting for funding to be secured.
In December 2021, the New Mexico National Guard turned over its 30-year-old Readiness Center to the City of Santa Rosa at a public ceremony. Brig. Gen. Miguel Aguilar of Dexter signed over the “ceremonial property deed” to Mayor Nelson Kotiar on behalf of the City.