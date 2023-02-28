CLOVIS — There will be no special election to decide the fate of Clovis’ anti-abortion clinic ordinance.
“At this point the petition is not certified so the petition is rendered invalid and the ordinance remains in effect,” Clovis City Clerk LeighAnn Melancon said Feb. 22, just after a 5 p.m. deadline for possibly changing the status of signatures ruled invalid.
The group, Eastern New Mexico Rising (ENMR), a grassroots local progressive organization, had gathered 447 signatures on a 55-page petition looking to turn to Clovis voters to decide the fate of the ordinance that forbids establishment of an abortion clinic in the Clovis city limits. The minimum number of signatures of registered voters the group needed on the petition was 269.
Melancon declared 209 of the signatures invalid, leaving 238 valid signatures, 31 short of the minimum.
Those who had their entry on the petition invalidated had the business days in Feb. 8-22 to come to the City Clerk’s office to present documentation to possibly change their status from “invalid” to “valid.”
“Five people came to my office in that time, the last one came in Feb. 17,” Melancon said. “None of their statuses changed.”