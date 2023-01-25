CLOVIS — Eastern New Mexico Rising is trying to bring anti-abortion ordinances passed in Clovis and Roosevelt County to a vote of the people. The group is circulating petitions in both communities calling for elections to decide the issue.
If the voters say they want to make the decision on these ordinances instead of their elected officials, there would be a stay of the ordinances blocking them from taking effect until the vote is taken, said Laura Wight, co-founder of Eastern New Mexico Rising.
Both ordinances are currently in effect.
“Eastern New Mexico Rising is a nonpartisan, progressive movement that empowers individuals and connects communities by promoting bodily autonomy, equality, diversity, human rights and civil liberties through dialogue, education and advocacy,” as stated on enmrising.org.
Pietsch said they are in the process of getting the Roosevelt County petition approved for circulation.
The Clovis petition has been circulating, said Laura Wight, co-founder of Eastern New Mexico Rising.
“We need about 300 signatures – 20 percent of the people who voted in the last municipal election,” Wight said on Jan. 16. “We now have about one-half of the signatures we need.”
If the petitions are successful, the number of voters needed to call for an election is a simple majority of the number who vote, Wight said.