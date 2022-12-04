This six-year-old female Great Dane mix is in need of a new home. Reference kennel 33. Below: This two-year-old male tabby is also in need of a forever home. Reference cat room 9. Roswell Animal Control Services are provided 24/7. Shelter business hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. , and Saturday 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3:45 p.m. For more information, call 575-624-6722.
Pets of the Week
Clarke Condé
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today