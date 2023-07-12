ARTESIA — Artesia Public Schools (APS) Superintendent Thad Phipps has announced his intent to retire at the start of the upcoming school year.
Phipps’ decision, announced July 5 during a special meeting of the APS Board of Education, comes after just one year at the helm of the district. His hiring was announced Jan. 14, 2022, and his first day as superintendent was July 1, 2022.
Phipps issued a communication to APS staff July 5 and made a public statement July 6, expressing his appreciation for “the opportunity to love, guide and educate your children.”
“They are so important to me,” Phipps wrote. “Artesia is a wonderful place to live because we love and take care of one another.
Love is what binds us all together. I pray God’s continued blessings on our community. Thank you for always loving, encouraging and supporting me.”
APS Board President Jeff Bowman said the school board is “thankful for Thad’s many years of service as a teacher, coach, principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent.”
“Thad’s exemplary work ethic, compassion and dedication to his work have enabled him to positively influence and educate our students,” Bowman said in a statement on behalf of the board.