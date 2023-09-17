The Piedra Vista High School varsity football team defeated the Goddard Rockets on Friday at the Roswell Wool Bowl with a final score of 21-7.
The Rockets came into this game with one loss against Carlsbad while the Panthers came into this game 0-4 in the season and were hungry to get their first win. The first quarter was a stalemate between the two teams but PV got things going offensively with their first touchdown of the night in the second. The Panthers' defense also shut the Rockets offensive possessions, limited first-down opportunities and forced turnovers.
The Rockets got their chances in this game. Just before halftime, the Panthers committed a facemask violation that gave the Rockets an untimed offensive possession but did not make the play happen. In the second half, a touchdown from Piedra Vista freshman Brenn Hurd extended the Panthers lead to 13-0 and the Rockets responded with a touchdown of their own by senior running back Jon Silva.
Despite the response in the third, the Rockets slowly lost momentum as the Panthers defense ground down their offense. The Panthers forced two turnovers on punt returns against Goddard that costed them two possessions just in the second half. Rockets' sophomore Josiah Castillo also got an interception in the fourth but there was little time to take the lead. Rockets varsity football head coach Chris White said that Piedra Vista outcoached, outplayed, and outcoached the Rockets that night.
“Coach Howell is one of the best coaches in the state. He always has his kids prepared,” White said. “They came out and outperformed and outcoached us. You name it, they did it. We had our chances but we are our own worst enemy at times. PV is one of the best coached teams and hats off to them for getting it done.”
The Goddard Rockets are currently 3-2 after that loss and the Piedra Vista Panthers got their first win of the season and stand at 1-4. The Rockets will travel to Gadsden High School to play another Panther team next Thursday night at 7 p.m.