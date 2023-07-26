Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was joined by Senior Advisor to the President and White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu and other officials at a press conference announcing plans to expand broadband access in New Mexico after a $675 million award from the Biden Administration and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
“It is time to bring the next level of reliable, high-speed broadband internet to New Mexico,” said Lujan Grisham. “We have already been investing heavily in broadband across the state, and this new funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will allow us to accomplish our biggest goals and projects — like giving all New Mexicans a chance to access broadband in the next three years.”
In New Mexico today, 79 active broadband projects worth $1.2 billion are ready to make 70,000 connections. An additional $200 million in funding will focus on digital equity programs.
The funding was made available through the federal Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. By the end of 2023, the state will submit a plan to the federal government detailing how the funding will be used around the state to enhance connectivity in unserved and underserved communities, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and tribal lands.
Estimates show 23% of New Mexico households cannot access reliable internet.