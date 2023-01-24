CLOVIS — The Plateau Telecommunications Board of Directors has announced the company’s new chief executive officer, Launa B. Waller.
Waller succeeds the company’s previous CEO, David Robinson, who retired at the end of October.
According to a news release from Plateau, the company’s Board of Directors conducted an extensive national search for the Company’s next CEO, considering and interviewing multiple external and internal candidates for the position.
Waller has more than 27 years of service with Plateau.
Waller has held various positions, including business market coordinator, wholesale services product manager, and most recently, regulatory manager.
Waller also serves as the current vice president of the New Mexico Exchange Carrier Group, vice chair of the New Mexico Universal Service Fund Advisory Board and is a member of both the Connect New Mexico Council and Guadalupe Community Development Corporation Board.