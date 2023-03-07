TAOS — It was barely mentioned at the town council’s regular meeting on Feb. 28, but events on Taos Plaza are suspended for the foreseeable future, according to comments made by Mayor Pascual Maestas at a Taos County Chamber of Commerce event.
The Taos Farmers Market, Taos Plaza Live and Fiestas de Taos are among the events in need of an alternative venue. The farmers market is already looking at a move to the parking lot of the Taos County Administration and Judicial Complex, while Taos Plaza Live has been offered a reduced number of days on which to hold events in Kit Carson Park.
Maestas blamed the ongoing reconstruction of Paseo del Pueblo Sur and the Historic Taos County Courthouse restoration for the move.