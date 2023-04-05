TUCUMCARI — The Village of Logan council didn’t have to look far to find a new village administrator. It tapped its police chief, Rodney Paris, as the new leader of village operations. He officially was hired March 2. Paris said in a phone interview he was ready to go a different direction in his career. “I’ve served 26 years in law enforcement, and I was ready for a change but didn’t want to retire,” he said. “I felt like I could do a good job for the people of Logan and the visitors who come to town.”
Paris said among his high-priority goals are to improve the village’s infrastructure — namely, water, sewer and streets. “We just want to find ways to build partnerships in the community,” he said. “More than anything, we want to serve the people we should be serving.
“I think we’ve got a great council and a great team on the ground, and we’ve got to make things happen,” Paris added. Paris will be paid $78,000 a year to run the village.