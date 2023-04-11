TUCUMCARI — Tucumcari’s new police chief requested $3-an-hour pay raises and bonuses for officers in her department during a work session March 30 with city commissioners.
Patti Lopez, who had been interim police chief since the firing of predecessor Pete Rivera in January, officially was hired for the position, effective March 21.
City manager Paula Chacon announced Lopez’s hiring during the city commission meeting.
“She’s made a big difference so far,” Chacon said of Lopez after the meeting. “She came out of retirement to do this; this shows where her heart is in wanting to see that department succeed and move forward.”
Lopez had been with the Tucumcari Police Department for 26 years, then spent about three years as an officer in Carlsbad before temporarily retiring in January 2022.
During the work session, Lopez advocated the raises for officers so the department can be competitive with other area law-enforcement agencies. Uncertified officers are paid about $17 an hour in Tucumcari. Lopez said uncertified officers in Clovis and Raton are paid about $19 an hour.
“We can afford that with this budget,” Lopez said of her proposed $3-an-hour raises. “In order to attract folks, we need to raise the bottom line.”
Lopez also recommended a sign-on bonus of $10,000 for new officers, plus a 50 to 75 cents per hour retention bonus for current officers to ensure more quality candidates and keep officers her department wants.