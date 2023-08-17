ESPANOLA — The Pueblo of Pojoaque Police Department confiscated 21.34 grams of heroin, three firearms, including a ghost gun, and several other drugs during an arrest Aug. 1.
Mario James Valdez, Amberly Archuleta and Ninette Decosta are the alleged suspects of the contraband, according to the police department.
Decosta had a no bond warrant for a probation and was arrested and booked the same day.
Over $5,000 in cash, 757 blue pills marked M/30, .45 grams of fentanyl, .93 grams of methamphetamine, 18.57 grams of butyryl fentanyl, 11.43 grams of cocaine and 44.91 grams of cocaine base were also confiscated.
The police department said all those involved will be charged federally.