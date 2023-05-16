SANTA ROSA — They had already started their jobs, but on May 9 three new police officers were confirmed by the City Council, bringing the department up to full staffing, almost, just in time for the busy summer months.
That’s exactly what the department needed, according to Lt. Ernesto Pacheco, who recently returned to the SRPD as its ranking officer, thereby placing him back in command for lack of a police chief. “The number one thing right now is manpower,” Pacheco said in his PD report to the City Council.
The city has not employed a police chief since Angelo Romo’s firing last October, which is why Pacheco is effectively in charge. It’s a job he’s familiar with, having previously served for two years as the city’s police chief.
Mayor Nelson Kotiar said at the time of Romo’s termination that he wasn’t planning to start a search for a new chief, instead leaving command to the ranking officer. Romo is the third police chief fired by Kotiar in his five years as mayor; he also fired Pacheco in May 2022. Pacheco then went to work as an officer in De Baca County but recently returned to working for Santa Rosa about a month ago.
With the new hires, the PD now has its eight budgeted officer positions filled, with only the chief’s job remaining vacant. That’s up from only four active officers in early March.
The recently hired officers — Noah Saiz, Alejandro Diaz-Acedo and Jonah Saiz — join Pacheco and four other officers on the eve of the busiest season for visitors to the City of Natural Lakes. Councilors voted 4-0 to confirm all three to their positions.