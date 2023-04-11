CLOVIS — Clovis City Commissioners unanimously approved new Police Service Aide (PSA) positions in the Clovis Police Department (CPD) at their first regular meeting of April. Donned in yellow and black uniforms, they won’t have a firearm or handcuffs but will be writing parking tickets as needed.
Commissioners heard from CPD Deputy Police Chief Trevor Thron as he went through a PowerPoint presentation on PSA personnel.
“Their main job is to help police officers,” Thron said.
Thron listed a few of the functions of the PSA: Response to non-emergency, non-hazardous service calls; minor traffic accidents; property crime reports; helping officers with traffic control; evidence collection, traffic crash documentation and scene security.
PSAs will also be patrolling the city regarding safety, crime prevention and detection, and community outreach.
Thron said PSAs will help with community events such as parades, the Fourth of July and gatherings and other duties.
Thron said one of the purposes of the PSAs is to groom young people 18 to 21 years old for police work. The job is also targeted toward retired law enforcement personnel. He said finding people who wish to go into police work is becoming increasingly difficult. It is hoped the PSA position will get people interested in law enforcement as a career.
The Police Service Aides will also be seen in cars marked “PSA.”
Thron said the initial force will consist of two full-time PSAs and four part-time PSAs.
Starting pay for the position is $17.79 per hour.