SILVER CITY — A police pursuit put students living in Western New Mexico University’s Mustang Village under a shelter-in-place advisory on Aug. 16.
Silver City Police Chief Freddie Portillo confirmed the pursuit, but said a report of the incident was not yet available.
Julie Morales, WNMU vice president of compliance and communications, said the shelter in place was limited to the residence halls of Mustang Village, which is located on the west edge of campus at the end of Rhoda Road.
“The housing personnel there sent out a notice to all the residents to shelter in place, and not to open the door to anyone they did not know,” she said. “They also let them know that there wasn’t an active shooter situation, but for their safety, they wanted to make sure students were sheltering in place.”
Campus police had been notified of the pursuit but were not involved, Morales said.