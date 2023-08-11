CLOVIS — The Clovis Police Department is investigating a “suspicious” fire that destroyed a playground at Greene Acres Park on Aug. 2.
The fire occurred 3:09 p.m., when the playground located near 2001 Michell St. in Greene Acres Park “went up in flames,” according to the press release from the city of Clovis.
The Clovis Fire Department personnel responded and were able to quickly put out the flames.
According to the release, the blaze destroyed 90% of the new equipment, which had been installed only a month ago and cost around $85,000.
“This looks like it was intentionally done,” City of Clovis Parks and Recreation Director, Russell Hooper said in the release. “This is a costly act of vandalism.”
Clovis officials said in the release they will be combing over surrounding video footage to identify any suspects who may have been involved with the fire.
The release stated that although the Clovis Fire Department put out the fire, the city will not be able to make repairs until investigation of the incident is finished and damages have been assessed.