ESPANOLA — City police shot a suspect who aimed a rifle at them outside Century Bank on the night of March 28, authorities said.
Shortly before 7 p.m., city police received a report of a Ford F-150 parked in the road blocking traffic at 322 North Riverside Drive, in front of Century Bank, according to New Mexico State Police.
Española officers arrived to find the F-150 facing north in the southbound lanes, blocking traffic, police said. The truck’s sole occupant, Hilario Baca, 56, of Velarde, was in the driver’s seat armed with a rifle, police said.
As Española officers approached the vehicle, Baca raised the rifle and pointed it at an officer, police said. The officers said they commanded Baca to drop the weapon, but he continued to raise it toward the officer, police said
An officer fired his duty weapon at least once, wounding Baca, police said. After the shooting, Baca followed commands to get out of his vehicle and, as he did, the rifle dropped to the ground, police said.
Officers rendered medical aid to Baca until paramedics arrived, police said. Baca was rushed to a local hospital and later airlifted to a hospital in Albuquerque.
Baca’s current condition was unknown the day after the shooting, according to New Mexico State Police, who are investigating the incident.
Baca will be criminally charged by Española Police upon his release from the hospital, police said.
The two Española officers involved in the incident were not injured, police said. Their names were not made public. Española Police Chief Mizel Garcia said the officers were placed on paid administrative leave.